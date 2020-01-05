Iraq’s top Shia cleric condoles with Ayatollah Khamenei on Soleimani's martyrdom

He also extended his condolences to the Iranian people, especially the people of Kerman.

In a message on Sunday, Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani added that “the unique role of martyr Soleimani during the years of fighting with the elements of ISIL in Iraq, as well as the many hardships he suffered in this regard, will not be forgotten.”

Iraq’s top Shia cleric had on Friday condemned the US assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and his comrades, calling them the “heroes of fight against Daesh (ISIL or ISIS)” terrorist group.

Ayatollah Sistani described the attack as a violation of Iraq’s national sovereignty and international charters, and called those assassinated the “heroes of the battles for victory against Daesh terrorists”.

