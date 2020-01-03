  1. Video
3 January 2020 - 13:08

Video: Prayers of IRGC’s cmdr. Gen. Soleimani answered

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – IRGC’s Commander of Quds Brigade General Ghasem Soleimani in Arvand Kenar area said, “O God, I swear those prayers that perform their prayers along this river to end up our destiny to the sublime degree of martyrdom.”

Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) was assassinated in US airstrikes in Iraq this morning on Fri.

