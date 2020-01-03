Video: Prayers of IRGC’s cmdr. Gen. Soleimani answered

Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) was assassinated in US airstrikes in Iraq this morning on Fri.
MNA/
TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – IRGC’s Commander of Quds Brigade General Ghasem Soleimani in Arvand Kenar area said, “O God, I swear those prayers that perform their prayers along this river to end up our destiny to the sublime degree of martyrdom.”
MNA/
