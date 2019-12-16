‘When the Moon Was Full’ scoops 3 top prizes at Carcassonne filmfest. in France

‘When the Moon Was Full’ won the festival's three main awards including the Grand Prix, the best actress award for Elnaz Shakerdoust, and the best student jury award.

The Iranian feature won the awards in competition with six other titles at the 'Fictions in Competition' section of the French festival.

Written and directed by Narges Abyar, the film narrates the true story of Abdul-Hamid Rigi, the younger brother of Abdul-Malik Rigi, the founder, and leader of the Jundallah terrorist group in southeastern Iran, who marries Faezeh Mansuri, a woman from Tehran. He forces Faezeh to leave her homeland along with her brother to live in Pakistan where they find themselves involved in the Jundallah terrorist activities.

‘When the Moon Was Full’ had its international premiere at the 23rd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), where it won the festival's 'FIPRESCI Award', presented by the International Federation of Film Critics.

The Carcassonne International Political Film Festival offers a five-day program of films entirely dedicated to political cinema, fiction and documentaries from France and abroad.

The second edition of the event was held from 10 to 14 December.

MS/4798180