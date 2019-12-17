‘Watch Me!’ goes to Kinofilm Festival in UK

‘Watch Me!’ is about a little boy who lives in fear and anxiety, which has no meaning to others around him and thus, is always ignored. According to the director, Reza Mehranfar, the animation is a wake-up call to parents that their children look at the world through different lenses, but the adults do not share their viewpoints and neglect them.

Following its participation at various international film festivals in France, Romania, the USA, and Russia, the Iranian short animation is now getting ready to take part at 16th Kinofilm & Manchester International Film Festival in the UK.

Another Iranian short, ‘The Feast of the Goat’, directed by Saeed Zamanian, had been previously announced as part of the festival's screening program.

Happening over 7 days in over 30 unique short film programs in various categories and themes, the 16th Kinofilm festival will run from 24th February until the 1st March 2020.

