Iranian director Narges Abyar receives Pakistan’s Women Leaders Award

The HUM Women Leaders Award was held at the Governor House, Karachi, and celebrated 11 iconic women from Pakistan and abroad and a dynamic man for their contributions and achievement in the fields of diplomacy, finance, social work, healthcare, adventure sports, human rights, journalism and women’s rights, according to Pakistan In Vogue.

The awards ceremony was attended by Pakistani President Arif Alvi, ambassadors, and other dignitaries and guests from the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

Narges Abyar, the Iranian film director of acclaimed movies such as “Track 143”, “Breath” and “When the Moon Was Full”, received her award in recognition of her contributions for sensitively highlighting the plight of women and children in her films and also for defying the war genre’s conventions by featuring female characters that rejected the gender norms expected of them, according to the website.

The Award is an initiative of Hum Network Limited, a Pakistani media company based in Karachi, Pakistan.

