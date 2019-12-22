‘Seven and A Half’ to vie at 2020 Dhaka filmfest. in Bangladesh

Written and directed by Navid Mahmoudi, and produced by his brother Jamshid Mahmoudi, ‘Seven and A Half’ is the story of seven Iranian and Afghan girls narrated in seven episodes in the format of plan-sequence. ‘Seven and A Half’ is the story of seven girls whose weddings are on the same night, but each is dealing with a different issue of their own.

The Iran-Afghanistan co-production has been selected to take part at the ‘Cinema of the World’ section of the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival.

The film has recently won the Golden Gazelle Award for Best Feature Film at the 8th edition of the Persian Film Festival in Australia.

The 18th DIFF will be held from 11 to 19 January 2020. The general theme of the festival is ‘Better Film, Better Audience, and Better Society’.

DIFF aims at creating a better understanding of the films of the world in an atmosphere of appreciation of the film culture and to move towards excellence of the motion picture art and industry, according to the event’s organizers.

As a part of the festival, selected films will be sent out of Dhaka for screening after the 18th DIFF.

This is Mahmoudis’ third-time participation at the Dhaka film festival. In 2016, their ‘A Few Cubic Meters of Love’ won the best film award at the festival.

