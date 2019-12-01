‘When the Moon Was Full’ wins at Estonia’s Tallinn filmfest.

The festival's 'FIPRESCI Award' was presented by International Federation of Film Critics to the Iranian feature ‘When the Moon Was Full’, directed by Narges Abyar. The award is given to one film in the First Feature Competition.

The jury members for this section included Dariia Badior, Joanna Orzechowska-Bonis, and Aurelia Aasa.

Written and directed by Narges Abyar, the film narrates the true story of Abdul-Hamid Rigi, the younger brother of Abdul-Malik Rigi, the founder and leader of the Jundallah terrorist group in southeastern Iran, who marries Faezeh Mansuri, a woman from Tehran. He forces Faezeh to leave her homeland along with her brother to live in Pakistan where they find themselves involved in the Jundallah terrorist activities.

The film had its international premiere at the 23rd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), an annual film festival held since 1997 in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia.

PÖFF is the only festival in Northern Europe or the Baltic region with a FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association) accreditation for holding an International Competitive Feature Film Program, which places it alongside 14 other non-specialized competitive world festivals including Berlin, Cannes, and Venice, according to the event’s website.

The 23rd edition of the event took place from 15 November to 1 December 2019.

Meanwhile, Iranian filmmaker Bahman Tavoosi won the Special Jury Prize for his Bolivia-Qatar-Canada joint production 'The Names of the Flowers'.

The festival's Grand Prix for the Best Film went to 'Kontora' from Japan, directed and produced by Anshul Chauhan. According to the festival, the film offered "a rich portrait of an ordinary Japanese family under severe tensions."

MS/4785261