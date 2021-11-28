‘When the Moon Was Full’ goes to Sama Film Festival in Sweden

‘When the Moon Was Full’, directed by Narges Abyar will compete in the12th edition of the International Sama Film Festival which is slated to be held on the 25 - 28 November 2021 in Stockholm.

The film narrates the true story of Abdul-Hamid Rigi, the younger brother of Abdul-Malik Rigi, the founder, and leader of the Jundallah terrorist group in southeastern Iran, who marries Faezeh Mansuri, a woman from Tehran. He forces Faezeh to leave her homeland along with her brother to live in Pakistan where they find themselves involved in the Jundallah terrorist activities.

‘When the Moon Was Full’ had its international premiere at the 23rd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), where it won the festival's 'FIPRESCI Award', presented by the International Federation of Film Critics.

The International Sama Film Festival displays and presents the works of filmmakers of Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkey, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries which experience less focus on their works in Nordic festivals.



The festival also focuses on films by European and American filmmakers about Asia and presents their works of documentaries and long cinematic films.

