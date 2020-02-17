Narges Abyar to receive women leaders award

Organized by Hum Network Limited, a Pakistani media company, HWLA is an event to honor and pay tribute to women achievers from Pakistan and abroad.

HWLA aims to recognize and honor the contributions and achievements of iconic women from Pakistan and around the world who are changemakers in their respective fields and a symbol and source of hope, courage, determination and inspiration for women across the globe. These iconic women are mentors and role models for girls who aspire to be achievers.

Social activist and author Fouzia Saeed, human rights attorney and political activist Jalila Haider, and Seemin Jamali who oversees one of Pakistan’s largest emergency wards in the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), all from Pakistan, will be honored at the event along with Abyar.

Abyar has written nearly 30 story and fiction books for children, young adults and adults. She has also made several short and feature-length documentaries. Her four feature films so far have received many awards at local and foreign festivals.

Her films sensitively picture the sufferings of women and children caused by the society, war or radicalism.

