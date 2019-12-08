Iran sees no limitation for expanding coop. with Oman

He made the remarks on Sun. in his meeting with visiting Omani Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Masud Al Sunaidi and said that political relations between Iran and Oman are at the highest level.

He went on to say that the development of cooperation between Tehran and Muscat is beneficial to the Islamic world and regional countries and no one will be harmed by these relations.

Jahangiri described amicable and intimate ties between Iran and Oman as a model for other regional countries and added, “important regional countries such as Iran and Oman can play a constructive role in solving problems facing the contemporary world of today through expanding and developing their bilateral ties.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri said that Iran is ready to develop bilateral and multilateral ties with Oman and put the trade volume exchanged between Iran and Oman last year (ended March 20, 2019) at $1.3 billion, showing a considerable hike as compared to the same period of last year.”

Turning to the key role of the Iran-Oman Joint Cooperation Commission in the field of boosting bilateral trade volume exchange, he said, “this Commission should identify and explore avenues for developing bilateral relations and strengthen private sectors of the two countries in line with increasing volume of trade exchange.”

For his part, visiting Omani Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Masud Al Sunaidi said that merchants of the two countries established very close relations with each other in the current year, the issue of which is promising for boosting bilateral trade and business ties between Iran and Oman.”

He pointed to the presence of 30 Omani merchants during his visit to Iran and added, “constructive talks were held between traders of the two countries. Now, time is ripe to take a giant stride in accelerating trade and business ties between Iran and Oman.”

