‘Iran, Oman can fulfill $5 billion bilateral trade volume by 2020’

Gholamhossein Shafei, the chairman of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and Qais Mohammed Al Yusuf, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) held a meeting counterpart in Tehran on Sunday afternoon.

In the meeting, Shafei referred to the target of $5 billion bilateral trade between Iran and Oman for the year 2020, saying that the target can be fulfilled.

He added that Iran and Oman can reach $5 billion bilateral trade volume by 2020 provided that the necessary infrastructures are provided and banking problems are resolved.

The Omani business official, for his part, expressed his gratitude to efforts made by Iranian public and private sectors to remove barriers to the development of bilateral relations between Iran and Oman.

He believed that trade and investment relations between Iran and Oman are improving, and the two sides are working to develop mutual relations, and the chambers of commerce of the two countries are working to provide facilities.

In addition to government officials, Oman's private sector activists are also serious about economic cooperation with Iran, according to Al Yusuf.

He said that the investment and trade relations between Iran and Oman are improving, suggesting that the two countries can establish a barter mechanism. He also proposed forming a committee comprising representatives of private sectors of Iran and Oman to work on the barter mechanism.

KI/4792454