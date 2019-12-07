Oman eager to increase trade with Iran: minister

He made the remarks on Saturday in the 18th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee meeting.

The global economic crisis has created many problems for many countries and to address the challenges, Oman will do its best to enhance trade and economic relations with countries such as Iran, he said.

The two countries can expand the volume of trade in cooperation with the private sector, he added.

The minister noted he is accompanied by that more than thirty Omani businessmen who represent all sectors of the economy and strive to develop cooperation with various sectors of Iran's economy.

Oman will do its utmost in the area of ​​the maritime agreement signed between two countries to encourage investment and increase the level of trade cooperation, he added.

Omani minister said his country is ready to develop cooperation with Iran in the field of sports and maritime transport.

Oman can connect to the Caspian Sea and use Iran's potential to fulfill its needs, he said, adding that Oman can benefit from the North-South Corridor opportunity in this regard.

He mentioned that trade, investment, industry, chambers of commerce, free zones, the environment, electricity, and gas are some common areas of cooperation between Iran and Oman.

The 18th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee meeting kicked off in Tehran Saturday morning with industry ministers of two sides in attendance.

According to the Head of Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee, Iran's exports to Oman reached $728 million this year, while the two countries’ trade turnover hit $1.16 billion, indicating a 5.3 percent increase in trade between the two countries in about five years.

