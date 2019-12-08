  1. Politics
8 December 2019 - 18:49

Iran-Oman joint border under no threats: Brig. Gen. Rezaei

Iran-Oman joint border under no threats: Brig. Gen. Rezaei

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – In a Sunday meeting with the Officer Commanding Royal Oman Police Coast Guard, Staff Colonel (Engineer) Ali Saif Khalfan Al Muqbali in Tehran, the commander of Iran Border Guard Command Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei said that the 671-kilomter Iran-Oman joint border is presently under no threats.

Underlining Iran’s role in combat against drug trafficking in the region, Rezaei stressed the need for holding bilateral and multilateral talks among Iran, Qatar, Oman and the UAE in this regard.

The Iranian General added that he is to make a trip to Pakistan in the near future to discuss several issues including joint management in maritime sector.

He voiced Iran’s readiness for holding a trilateral meeting with Oman and Pakistan to improve cooperation in maritime sector and prevention of crimes.

The Omani official, for his turn, said his country is informed of Iran’s measures in fighting drug smuggling and seizure of illegal drugs by the Islamic Republic.

He also welcomed the idea of holding the said trilateral meeting with Iran and Pakistan.

Al Muqbali is in Iran accompanying an Omani economic delegation, which has held several meetings with Iranian senior officials.

MNA/IRN 83586252

News Code 153176

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News