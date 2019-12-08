Iran-Oman joint border under no threats: Brig. Gen. Rezaei

Underlining Iran’s role in combat against drug trafficking in the region, Rezaei stressed the need for holding bilateral and multilateral talks among Iran, Qatar, Oman and the UAE in this regard.

The Iranian General added that he is to make a trip to Pakistan in the near future to discuss several issues including joint management in maritime sector.

He voiced Iran’s readiness for holding a trilateral meeting with Oman and Pakistan to improve cooperation in maritime sector and prevention of crimes.

The Omani official, for his turn, said his country is informed of Iran’s measures in fighting drug smuggling and seizure of illegal drugs by the Islamic Republic.

He also welcomed the idea of holding the said trilateral meeting with Iran and Pakistan.

Al Muqbali is in Iran accompanying an Omani economic delegation, which has held several meetings with Iranian senior officials.

