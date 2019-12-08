Iranian FM, Omani industry min. meet in Tehran

Al Sunaidi, who is the Omani head of Iran-Oman joint economic committee, delivered a report to Zarif on the achievements of the 18th joint economic committee meeting held in Tehran on Saturday.

Zarif referred to the present potentials of the two countries for boosting cooperation and called for improvement of economic ties.

The 18th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee meeting was held in Tehran on Saturday.

Governor of Central bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati met and held talks with Al Sunaidi on the same day in Tehran, where the Omani minister voiced keen interest in developing trade ties with Iran, adding “the Omani government will spare no efforts in facilitating economic transactions between the two sides, and all measures taken so far prove this resolve.”

According to Head of Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee, Iran's exports to Oman reached $728 million this year, while the two countries’ trade turnover hit $1.16 billion, indicating a 5.3 percent increase in trade between the two countries in about five years.

Earlier on Sunday the Omani minister addressed the Iran-Oman business forum held at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, where he said that drone-manufacturing companies in his country require help from Iranian knowledge-based firms to improve their production quality. He also asked for Iran’s help to improve his country’s capabilities in data security.

MNA/4792422