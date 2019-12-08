Iran-Oman financial transactions to be facilitated: CBI chief

Governor of Central bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati met and held talks with Ali bin Masud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Oman, on Saturday in Tehran.

During the meeting, which took place after the 18th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee meeting, Hemmati stressed that facilitation of monetary transactions between the two countries’ business sector was the key to expand bilateral trade and economic relations.

“In line with spurring trade and tourism interactions between the two countries, development of airlines and shipping lines for goods transport will be pursued in earnest,” he added.

The Omani minister, for his part, voiced keen interest in developing trade ties with Iran, adding “the Omani government will spare no efforts in facilitating economic transactions between the two sides, and all measures taken so far prove this resolve.”

According to Head of Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee, Iran's exports to Oman reached $728 million this year, while the two countries’ trade turnover hit $1.16 billion, indicating a 5.3 percent increase in trade between the two countries in about five years.

