Food, medicine situation in Gaza deteriorating extremely

The food available in the Gaza Strip is not enough for the whole population, Al Jazeera reported.

Talking to Palestinians of how are they coping, they say that they completely rely on community kitchens and hot meal points that serve food for Palestinians, and there are also free bread projects.

But, most other Palestinians are unable to secure one meal for their children, the report added.

It’s not only the food security. But it’s also the health facilities that are also witnessing chronic shortages of medical supplies and medicine.

Doctors are saying that it’s very challenging to treat the wounds of Palestinians injured from the Israeli airstrikes.

In all aspects, in all sectors, the situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating every single minute.

MNA