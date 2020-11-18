Jahangiri felicitates Sultanate of Oman on National Day

Addressing Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Omani Cabinet, in a congratulatory message, Iranian First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri felicitated the Omani government and the people on National Day of Sultanate of Oman.

In this message, Jahangiri referred to the growing trend of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Oman, reassuring this will serve the common interests of the two sides in all fields.

He, also, expressed hope that in the light of the political relations of the two countries, the two nations will see more and more developments in terms of economic relations between the two countries.

