Oman calls for Iran's help with manufacturing drones

Making the remarks while addressing the Iran-Oman business forum held at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Oman Ali bin Masud Al Sunaidi also asked for Iran’s help to improve his country’s capabilities in data security.

Putting forward the idea of doing mutual trade via both countries’ national currencies, he added that the volume of Iran-Oman mutual trade stands at one billion dollars per year, while the figure was much less five years ago.

The Omani minister also expressed content about the established Tehran-Muscat direct flight as well as shipping lines between the two countries’ ports in the recent years.

Earlier on Sunday, he met and held talks with Governor of Central bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati, where he voiced keen interest in developing trade ties with Iran, adding “the Omani government will spare no efforts in facilitating economic transactions between the two sides, and all measures taken so far prove this resolve.”

Hemmati, for his part, stressed that facilitation of monetary transactions between the two countries’ business sector was the key to expand bilateral trade and economic relations.

“In line with spurring trade and tourism interactions between the two countries, development of airlines and shipping lines for goods transport will be pursued in earnest,” he added.

Al Sunaidi also met Iranian First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri in Tehran on the same day.

