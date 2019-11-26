Time for your ruling over, Iran’s oil exports cannot be blocked

Making the remarks on Kharg Island, General Sharif said "Iranian youths do not let enemies to stop Iran’s exports of oil."

“The time for enemies to rule over the issues is passed,” he said, “today we are powerful enough in defense sector that the enemy can do nothing to confront us in this sector and that is why they seek sowing unrest and riots in Iran.”

Addressing the recent unrest in Iran following the gasoline prices amendments, he named Pahlavi family and MEK groups as the financial supporters and leaders of the rioters.

On November 15, the government raised Iran’s gasoline prices in order to moderate the national consumption rate. The measure prompted initially peaceful protests, but riotous elements took advantage of the situation by destroying public property, setting ablaze banks and gas stations among other facilities.

When the riots broke out, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was quick to take to Twitter to support the violent acts of rioters.

