People in Tehran rally to deplore rioters, support Islamic Republic

Hundreds of thousands took to the capital’s main streets and gathered in Enqelab (Revolution) square to underline their support for the establishment and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and voice their opposition to the rioters and the enemies of the Islamic Republic.

Protesters chanted slogans to support Velayat Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist) besides “Down with USA”, “Down with Israel” and “Down with disturbers”. They blamed the US and Israeli regime as the main culprits for igniting the recent unrest in Iran through leading rioters and escalate tensions in Iran.

Protesters demanded the Iranian Judiciary system to give a harsh response to those who put a threat against Iran’s security and peace by making unrest following the implementation of the gasoline rationing scheme by the government on November 13.

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salmi delivered a speech at the gathering of the demonstrators in Enqelab square.

As reported, senior Iranian officials including Secretary of Guardian Council Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, Iran Prosecutor-General Mohammad Jaffar Montazeri, Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard and Commander of Iran's Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi took part in the held rallies.

MNA/4780537