Iran lodges complaint with Ofcom against adversary UK-based TV channels

The Iranian ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad said on Twitter on Friday that in a formal letter, the Iranian Embassy in London has filed a complaint with the Ofcom against UK-based TV channels including Iran International, BBC Persian and Manoto TV channels for their politically-motivated misreporting on the recent development in Iran and urging for widespread violence against the Iranian civilian institutions.

Peaceful protests, which broke out after the government substantially increased the price of gasoline earlier this week, turned violent in some cities as foreign-orchestrated rioters took advantage of the situation. Those above mentioned Persian-language TV channels were involved in misreporting on the events and were even urging for widespread violence at the time to derail the protests.

MNA