Tehraners to hold pro-establishment rally Monday afternoon

People will convene at the symbolic Enghelab square, central Tehran, to once again show their unity against the enemies and renew their alliance with the ideals of the Islamic Revolution’s establishment.

Chief Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami is scheduled to address the rally.

People from different walks of life have taken part in the nationwide demonstrations in the past days, chanting slogans against the rioters who misused the recent peaceful rallies to protest at the government decision to ration gasoline.

Iran began rationing gasoline and substantially increased the price of fuel on November 15, saying the revenue would be used to assist those financially struggling families. The decision sparked rallies in a number of Iranian cities, some of which were marred by violence and damage to public property; riotous elements, abusing the situation, quickly entered the scene, destroying public property, setting ablaze banks and gas stations among other facilities, and opening fire on people and security forces.

There have been reports of fatalities among both security forces and civilians in different locations, with an official tally not available yet.

