FM spokesman lambastes Mike Pompeo’s hypocritical remarks on Iran

In a Sunday statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mousavi condemned Mike Pompeo’s meddlesome remarks on the recent unrest in Iran, which erupted in some Iranian cities following the government's decision to increase the prices of gasoline.

The Iranian spokesman said that the noble Iranian nation is well aware that the US secretary of state's hypocritical sympathy with a number of rioters in the country was not based on honesty, adding that the misconduct of a number of people who engage in sabotage have nothing to do with the way that the majority of the vigilant and insightful Iranian people behave.

He further noted that Pompeo sympathized with the same Iranian people who live under the US economic terrorism (sanctions), saying that the US secretary of state was the same person who sought to starve out the Iranian people to make them surrender to the US pressures.

