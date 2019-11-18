Germany, France's meddlesome reactions to riots in Iran

"It is legitimate and deserving of our respect when people courageously air their economic and political grievances, as is currently happening in Iran," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer, according to Ashraq Awsat newspaper on Monday.

"The Iranian government should respond to the current protests with a willingness to engage in dialogue," she told a regular press conference, adding that Germany was following the events "with concern".



"We urge the government in Tehran to respect freedom of assembly and expression."



The French foreign ministry separately said it was "closely following" the events in Iran.



France reiterates the need "to respect freedom of expression and the right to peaceful protest," a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

Their meddlesome remarks on the riots in Iran, which broke out after the government increased the price of gasoline by 50%, come following interventionist remarks by the US Secretary of State Mike Popeo and his sympathy with the rioters in Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned Pompeo's hypocritical sympathy with the rioters in a statement on Sunday evening. The Iranian FM spokesman lambasted the hypocritical show of support for the same Iranian people who have been living under the US economic terrorism (sanctions).

According to the latest reports, the Iranian cities are calm today and the people are living their normal life after two days of riots and sporadic protests. This is while the Yellow Vests protests in France commemorated their anniversary a few days ago.

Furthermore, Both Berlin and Paris have accompanied with Washington in imposing the cruel sanctions on the Iranian nation regardless of their commitments to the Iran nuclear deal not to do so.

MNA