IRGC vows to counter any wave of unrest threatening Iranians’ security

In its statement, IRGC expressed gratitude for the awareness of the Iranian nation against those who aim to abuse peaceful demonstrations of Iranians against the implementation of the recently approved fuel scheme.

The body urged the nation not be influenced by satanic calls of the enemies encouraging them to join troublemaker, on the way to reach stability and preserve security in Iran.

Referring to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's provided instructions and guideline in this regard, IRGC vowed that it will help to provide security and stability to the Iranian cities, preserve unity of the nation, respond vividly to the nation’s demands, and will encounter any measure seeking insecurity in the country.

In the statement, the US was recognized as the main culprit for supporting anti-revolutionary forces and disturbers who sparked off the recent unrest across the country.

On Sunday, Iran’s Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari named anti-Revolutionary organizations as the main supporters of the last two-days unrest in Iran.

Referring to the rationing of gasoline and the price hike, he urged everyone to respect the approved regulations.

The official underlined that the Police will encounter all the disturbers to protect Iranians’ properties and security.

Based on a decision made by the Judiciary, Legislative and Administrative branches, the government implemented a new gasoline rationing and price revision plan on Friday. Following the decision, a number of Iranian cities saw sporadic protesters that turned violent in some cases.

President Hassan Rouhani said the government has no intention to receive any portion of the hike despite the economic woes in the country. He added that the government's move to increase the gasoline prices would be beneficial to the Iranian people, particularly those who are going through economic hardships.

Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, head of Plan and Budget Organization has said that about 60 million people out of the 82 million population will get an extra monthly bonus to compensate for the rise in petrol prices. He did not provide details.

MNA/ 4775149