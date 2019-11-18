Major culprits for recent unrest in Iran arrested: Basij cmdr.

According to him, the recent unrest can be categorized into two parts; the nations’ protests against gasoline prices hike and the enemies' abuse of the made demonstrations.

“People started their demonstrations in peace on Saturday morning but in the evening of the same day a wave of unrest was created by the support of the country’s enemies,” Soleimani described.

“On Sunday, the conditions were rather stable all across the country and today, the situation is more improved,” he said, “Most of the troublemakers have been identified.”

The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) said in a statement late Thursday that the price of a liter of regular gasoline had gone up to 15,000 rials (12.7 US cents) from 10,000 rials and the monthly ration for each private automobile was set at 60 liters per month. Additional purchases would cost 30,000 rials per liter.

Right after the price hike, President Hassan Rouhani said the government has no intention to receive any portion of the hike despite the economic woes in the country. He added that the government's move to increase the gasoline prices would be beneficial to the Iranian people, particularly those who are going through economic hardships.

According to the made estimations by an Iranian security organization, during the organized unrest in the past two days, following the implantation of the gasoline price amendments scheme, some 100 banks and 57 shops were set on fire or plundered.

