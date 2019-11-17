Above 100 banks, shops plundered in recent unrest: report

As the same report confirms, the number of disturbers and troublemakers in the unrest stood at 87,400 individuals across Iran, of which 82,200 were men and 5,200 women, major number of who did not get involved in the core of the unrest and were only witnessing the ongoing events.

Those involved at the core of the unrest were trained forces ready to make trouble abusing the Iranian nations’ peaceful protests about gasoline prices hike, the report said.

Khuzestan, Tehran, Fars, and Kerman were the provinces where the major damages were made to public and private properties.

An exact data is not presently available form the number of the death toll of the events, yet.

By the present time, about 1,000 individuals have been arrested in this regard while further investigation is underway.

MNA/FNA 13980826000545