France’s foreign minister warned on Wednesday that the question as to whether to trigger a dispute mechanism enshrined in the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to UN sanctions was seriously under consideration given Tehran’s measures to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.

According to Reuters, Jean-Yves Le Drian made the comments at a parliamentary hearing, during which he made some meddlesome remarks on the recent foreign-orchestrated riots in some Iranian cities following government's decision to substantially increase the price of gasoline.

His comments about the snapback mechanism come as a surprise as the European countries, including France, have not taken any substantial step towards implementing their share of JCPOA obligations so far and have succumbed to the US pressures instead.

On the US anniversary of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, Tehran announced it would take steps back from its JCPOA obligations every 60-day unless the other signatories to the deal abide by their commitments under the accord.

As the latest step (the fourth step) to scale back JCPOA commitments, Iran injected gas into IR6 centrifuges and resumed uranium enrichment at Fordow nuclear facility in early November.

Iran has said that it will reverse its nuclear steps as soon as the other signatories return to their commitments.

KI