Disturbers of public security identified: intelligence ministry

“The intelligence ministry considers itself the body in charge of encountering the disturbers and all the factors threatening security of the Iranian nation,” the statement said.

“Those playing a key role in igniting the unrest during the past two days have been identified and the required measures are being taken,” it added, “The achieved results will be published, soon.”

Some protests erupted in a number of cities on Saturday following the announcement the gasoline’s rationing and price hike.

Iran’s police spokesman said on Sunday that the force will counter those who seek to undermine the public security of the country. “In current circumstances, some individuals who are led by enemies outside the country are taking advantage of people’s demands to undermine the public security and order,” said Second Brigadier General Ahmad Noorian, the Spokesperson of Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"According to the acquired documents, anti-Revolutionary figures supported the unrest on Saturday," a member of the Iranian Parliament quoted Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani on Sunday.

