Turkey expresses hope for returning peace to Iran

In the first reaction to unrest in some Iranian cities, following the implantation of the gasoline price amendments scheme, Çavuşoğlu on Monday expressed hope that peace would return to Iran and recent unrest would end at the earliest moment.

Referring to Iraqi protests in recent months, he also said that Turkey is to reopen its consulates in Iraq’s Basra and Mosul soon.

At the same time, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has suggested that the spreading protests in Iran may be fueled by foreign forces, Sputnik reported on Monday.

While US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has sent an interfering message on twitter claiming Washington's support for the Iranian people in recent unrest.

The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) said in a statement late Thursday that the price of a liter of regular gasoline had gone up to 15,000 rials (12.7 US cents) from 10,000 rials and the monthly ration for each private automobile was set at 60 liters per month. Additional purchases would cost 30,000 rials per liter.

Right after the price hike, President Hassan Rouhani said the government has no intention to receive any portion of the hike despite the economic woes in the country. He added that the government's move to increase the gasoline prices would be beneficial to the Iranian people, particularly those who are going through economic hardships.

However, many believe that while the rise in fuel prices can generate more revenue for the government to buy basic goods, medicine and pay civil servants, workers, and pensioners, it will definitely put low-income groups under added pressure.

According to the made estimations by an Iranian security organization, during the organized unrest in the past two days, following the implantation of the gasoline price amendments scheme, some 100 banks, and 57 shops were set on fire or plundered.

