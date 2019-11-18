Foreign forces maybe behind growing unrest in Iran: Russia

“The situation there is already difficult and tense, and, of course, the significant increase in gasoline prices has added fuel to the flame,” Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, said on Monday according to Sputnik.

He continued: “Meanwhile, foreign forces are also working actively, so all [the factors] together [have contributed to the escalation].”

The diplomat added that the Russian Embassy in Iran follows the situation closely and has not received any information that Russian citizens have suffered any injury in the unrest.

The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) said in a statement late Thursday that the price of a liter of regular gasoline had gone up to 15,000 rials (12.7 US cents) from 10,000 rials and the monthly ration for each private automobile was set at 60 liters per month. Additional purchases would cost 30,000 rials per liter.

Right after the price hike, President Hassan Rouhani said the government has no intention to receive any portion of the hike despite the economic woes in the country. He added that the government's move to increase the gasoline prices would be beneficial to the Iranian people, particularly those who are going through economic hardships.

According to the made estimations by an Iranian security organization, during the organized unrest in the past two days, following the implantation of the gasoline price amendments scheme, some 100 banks, and 57 shops were set on fire or plundered.

MNA/SPUTNIK