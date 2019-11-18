US officials' show of support for Iranian people a disgraceful lie: FM Zarif

Speaking on Monday evening, the Iranian top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to the interventionist and dishonest remarks by the US officials in support of the rioters in Iran, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, noting that the Iranian constitution acknowledges people's right to protest.

Zarif added that the Iranian people do not need the show of support from the officials of the regime which has put them under economic pressures in a bid to make them give in to their illegitimate demands. He added that the US regime has even sanctioned food and medicine for the Iranian nation.

"A regime that bans food and medicine for the ordinary [Iranian] people, including the elderly and the sick Iranians, by economic terrorism can never show its disgraceful support for the Iranian people. Mr. Pompeo must first be held to account for declared acts of terrorism and crimes against humanity vis-a-vis the Iranian people."

The foreign minister further condemned the European countries such as France and Germany that made meddlesome remarks on riots in Iran earlier today, saying "countries that have failed to show any of their will and power against the US economic terrorism [against Iran] and are now providing political and field support to the riots and actions against public order in Iran in a bid to hide their inability vis-a-vis [the United Staes] will be responsible for all the consequences of their dangerous provocations."

