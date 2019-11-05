High-ranking Iranian human rights delegation departs for Geneva

The Iranian delegation headed by the secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Mohammad Javad Larijani left Tehran for the UN Human Rights Council in the Swiss city of Geneva on Tuesday morning.

Representatives from the three branches of the Iranian government are also accompanying the delegation, which is going to present a national human rights report and answer questions put forward by representatives of other member countries at the UN Human Rights Council.

The Iranian delegation is also slated to hold meetings with the UN high commissioner for human rights, the head of the UN Human Rights Council, and representatives of the other countries.

The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) is a unique process which involves a review of the human rights records of all UN Member States. The ultimate aim of this mechanism is to improve the human rights situation in all countries and address human rights violations.

Next week, in addition to Iran, national reports of 13 other countries, including Italy, Iraq, Fiji, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Egypt, El Salvador, The Gambia, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, San Marino, Slovenia, Bolivia and Angola will also be presented and the situation of human rights in them will be assessed.

KI/IRN83543614