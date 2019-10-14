Iran criticizes Intl. community’s failure to coop. with Iran to fight against trafficking

Iranian Foreign Ministry's Director-General for consular affairs Ali Asghar Mohammadi met and held talks with Finnish Director General, Consular Services Pasi Tuominen on Sunday on the expansion of cooperation.

In addition to addressing bilateral consular issues, two sides emphasized the development of cooperation between the two countries, including the increase of ​​visa facilitation and scientific, academic and tourism cooperation.

Describing the policies of Iran on its interaction with Afghan immigrants and widespread and dedicated efforts to combat human and narcotics trafficking, Iranian Foreign Ministry's Director-General for consular affairs criticized the international community's failure to cooperate with Iran.

The process of digitizing consular services, including the issuance of visas and the implementation of the Apostille Convention (International treaty drafted by the Hague Conference on Private International Law), were also discussed at the meeting.

