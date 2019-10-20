US’ economic terrorism violating human rights: Iranian MP at IPU

“Today, the US supposes that it can meet its interests through violation or ignoring fundamental international regulations and human rights,” she said, “The US wants to ensure its security even at the price of making others insecure.”

“The negative impacts of US sanctions on lives of common people in the sanctioned countries such as Iran include violation of fundamentals of human rights like having access to enough food, medicine, health services and etc.,” Hosseini said.

“It is unfortunate that international bodies have not been able to preserve international regulation and human rights have been sacrificed, accordingly,” she said, “This a true symbol of the impracticality of international regulations, which urges the necessity of making some amendments in international bodies.”

The Iranian MP called for IPU meeting participants to seek peace through holding negotiations and reject those who seek to ignite war among civilizations.

Over 170 countries attended the 141st IPU Assembly in Belgrade. IPU facilitates parliamentary diplomacy and empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development around the world.

