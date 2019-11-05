Human rights at hard core of Islamic Revolution

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh made the remarks in the opening ceremony of the exhibition for introducing Iran's achievements in human rights on Monday in Geneva.

Iran has had many challenges in the past 40 years, including sanctions that are a clear violation of human rights, such as the right to health and access to medicine, he said.

Despite the oppressive sanctions, Iran considers it incumbent on itself to use all things at hand to provide the needs and rights of the people, he said.

The exhibit opened on Monday in the presence of several representatives and diplomats from different countries, including China, Pakistan, Estonia, Korea, Oman, Syria, Afghanistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Venezuela, as well representatives of some international organizations.

The event pus on display 40 posters, slides, books about women's rights, rights of children, rights of religious and ethnic minorities and the disabled. It will go on for five days.

The exhibit also shows the consequences of the US sanctions on health and access to medicine.

A high-ranking Iranian human rights delegation, headed by the secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Mohammad Javad Larijani, left Tehran for Geneva on Tuesday to present a national human rights report at the UN Human Rights Council.

The Iranian delegation is also slated to hold meetings with the UN high commissioner for human rights, the head of the UN Human Rights Council, and representatives of the other countries.

