Iranian lawmakers slam Turkish aggression against Syria

In a statement released during Parliament’s open session on Monday, the Iranian lawmakers categorically rebuked the killing of defenseless civilians in the indiscriminate bombardment of northern Syria.

In a world where the so-called advocates of brotherhood, justice and supporting the oppressed people have kept silent toward the heinous transgress on Human Rights of the Kurdish people by the Turkish authorities will remain in the history, the statement reads.

In the same session, lawmaker Hossein-Ali Haji Daligani urged the international bodies to interfere with Turkey’s operation in Syria to stop the killing of civilian Kurds.

“International bodies must step forward and stop the killing of the defenseless Kurdish people,” he said.

Turkey moved into northern Syria on Wednesday (October 9). Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes, amid growing international criticism of the offensive.

Iranian authorities, including President Hassan Rouhani, had urged the Ankara government to avoid taking military action in Syrian territories and reconsider its decision.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said Sunday that the issue of Syria will not be solved through military options.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran called for an immediate end to the attacks and withdrawal of Turkish troops from the Syrian territory in an statement, expressing concern about Turkey’s military action inside the Syrian territory and regarding the humanitarian situation and dangers threatening the civilians.

