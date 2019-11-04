MPs approve motion to add chapters on US crimes to school textbooks

The motion was approved by 180 votes in favor, 6 votes against and 5 abstentions during the Parliament’s open session on Monday.

The move, which will be referred to Parliament’s Education Commission for further assessment, will require the government to incorporate lessons about American crimes in the textbooks of the Iranian schools and universities.

The lawmakers approved the motion concurrent with the 40th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran.

On November 4, 1979, a group of university students took over the embassy, which they believed had turned into a center of espionage, plotting to overthrow the nascent Islamic Republic, and held 52 American diplomats for 444 days.

Documents found at the political mission corroborated claims by the revolutionary students that Washington had been using the compound to hatch plots against Iran.

The day is known as the Student Day and the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance in Iran.

Anger toward America had already been growing throughout 1979 as Iran’s revolutionary government took hold, but it boiled over in October when the United States took in the ailing shah for medical treatment.

Many of those sentiments remain today amid the escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and subsequent sanctions that have hit ordinary Iranians hard.

MNA/4762944