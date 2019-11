"Mr. @SecPompeo, people in the ME know well the #WhiteHouse is mainly responsible for #Iraq military occupation, #Daesh creation, more insecurity, further corruption & killing of more than 1M Iraqis," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian addressed the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, in a tweet on Friday.

"No doubt, without #US interference, we will have safe & stable Iraq and the ME," he added.

MNA/4766033