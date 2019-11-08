UNHRC lauds Iran's actions to enhance human rights

The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group reviewed the situation of human rights in Iran at the headquarters of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva on Friday. An Iranian delegation headed by Mohammad Javad Larijani, Secretary-General of the High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran was present at the UPR WG session today.

At today's session, the UPR34 States commended Iran for enacting laws and policies to uphold the rights or persons with disabilities and for instituting its health and development plan, and for ensuring the right to education, according to a report on the Twitter account of the HRC Secretariate.

The UPR34 States commended Iran for efforts taken to reduce poverty and stimulate economic and social development, and for amending the drug-trafficking law to replace the death penalty or life imprisonment with a maximum prison term of 30 years for drug offenses.

