‘Lotus’ wins two awards at ForadCamp 2019 in Spain

The Iranian documentary ‘Lotus’ won the Best Documentary Jury Award “for making a portrait of a person and a landscape, for the human and political dimensions of history, and for its great cinematic quality,” according to the festival’s organizers.

‘Lotus’ also received the Granollers Cultural Association Mention “for the excellent cinematic treatment, for the clarity of the message and for the emotiveness of his footage.”

In April of 2010, after the construction of the Lafour dam, Lafourak and several other villages were flooded under 80 meters of water. ‘Lotus’ narrates the story of one old woman who has waited 12 years for permission to cross the lake to an island where the last resident of Lafourak waits for her.

The Iranian film won the awards in competition with 16 other titles from Argentina, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, France, Netherlands, Romania, South Korea, Spain and Switzerland.

The 8th Nature and Cinema Exhibition – ForadCamp 2019 took place in the New Casino Figaró on October 19 and 20. The exhibition seeks to link the natural environment with independent personal cinema made with an innovative spirit, according to the event's website.

‘Lotus’ had previously won Best Director Documentary award at the 18th Beirut International Film Festival in Lebanon, as well as the ‘Artistic Vision Award’ at the 16th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in US.

