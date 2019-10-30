‘Walnut’ vying at Filem'on festival in Belgium

The Iranian title is vying for the CFEJ Award and is scheduled for a live screening on October 31.

‘Walnut’ is the story of a young boy, Soheil, whose parents are going through divorce. Her mother wants to prepare her son for the shock, so she decides to take him to the village to watch the lunar eclipse. In the village, Soheil gets acquainted with Vali, and he is forced by him to steal some walnuts in their neighborhood. Eating fresh walnuts makes his hands black and he feels this is because of the guilt of stealing walnuts.

The film had previously taken part at the 42nd LUCAS – International Festival for Young Film Lovers in Germany.

Filem'on is a film festival for children from 2 to 15 years old in 7 different venues in Brussels and Ghent, Belgium, during 10 days in Autumn. Yearly, Filem'on selects about 140 films from all over the world, based on the festival's mission to offer its young audience films that cannot be found in mainstream cinemas, according to the event’s website.

The 13th edition of the festival kicked off under the theme “Incredible inventions” on Oct. 23 and will wrap up on Nov. 2, 2019.

