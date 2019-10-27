‘Son-Mother’ wins at Rome Film Fest in Italy

‘Son-Mother’ took home the best film and best director awards of the Alice nella Citta section of the festival, which is devoted to children films.

It won the awards in competition with other titles from Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, Britain, Switzerland and Germany.

Mahnaz Mohammadi’s fiction-feature debut movie had its world premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival this September.

The film addresses the impact of tradition on the lives of women in present-day Iran, when a young widow is faced with the choice to either abandon her son or succumb to poverty.

The film is produced by Kaveh Famam (Europe Media Nest), Mohammad Rasoulof, who also wrote the screenplay, and Farzad Pak of Filminiran.

The 14th edition of International Rome Film Festival kicked off on October 17th and concluded on October 27th, 2019.

MS/SABA37819