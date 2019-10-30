‘Am I A Wolf?’ vying at 62nd DOK Leipzig Filmfest.

The animation depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

The Iranian animated piece will compete with other titles in the short film international competition section of the festival.

‘Am I A Wolf?’ has recently won the Grand Prize “Light of ASIA” at the 15th Indie-AniFest Korea Independent Animation Film Festival in South Korea, as well as the grand prix of the 12th Paris International Film Festival in France.

DOK Leipzig is one of the leading festivals for documentary and animated film. The festival, being the first in the world to combine these two genres, is built on more than 60 years of history and tradition. The festival is a celebration of films with the highest artistic and innovative approaches to storytelling, embodying our values of peace, tolerance, human dignity and freedom of expression.

The 62nd edition of the event kicked off on October 28 and will conclude on November 3, 2019.

