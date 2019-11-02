'Copper Notes of a Dream' goes to Olympia filmfest. in Greece

'Copper Notes of a Dream' is about a ten-year-old Palestinian refugee, Malook, who lives in Jarmuk, a suburb of Damascus in Syria, which is ruined during the war with ISIS. Malook dreams of becoming a singer. Together with his older sister Ghofran, he is planning to organize a concert with professional musicians.

To earn money for the concert, Malook and some friends pull the copper lines out of the walls of empty buildings that are riddled with bullets and rockets and write apologies for their theft on the walls, in hope the people who have fled ever return.

According to The Greek Observer, the Olympia film festival “combines entertainment with education, introduces young people to cinema and introduces them to the most important, award-winning films from all over the world, while at the same time encouraging them to make their own.”

Its 22nd edition will be held Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2019.

Iranian feature ‘The Skier’, an ethno-fictional film that documents vanishing tribal traditions, directed by Fereydoun Najafi, won the Best Film Award in the previous edition of the festival.

MS/4758768