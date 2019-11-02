Iran’s 49th Roshd intl. filmfest. to screen titles from 26 countries

The lineup includes 85 films from Iran and 57 titles from as many as 25 countries such as France, Uzbekistan, US, UK, Spain and Austria.

The selected films will take part in the animated, documentary, feature, and short films categories. Some titles will be screened in a side category dedicated to selected films from Germany’s educational film festival.

According to the director of the festival, Vahid Golestan, the 142 films were chosen from over 2,600 submissions.

The full list of the accepted films will be put on the festival’s website later.

Iran's Roshd International Film Festival is dedicated to films with educational and pedagogical themes and is organized every year by the Supplying Educational Media Center, a sub-branch of the Ministry of Education of Iran. The Festival seeks the main objectives of identifying and selecting the best educational and pedagogical films in order to introduce them to the educational system.

The 49th edition of the event will be held in Tehran on 15-22 November, followed by screenings in other provinces from Nov. 23 to May 8.

