'It Rains for You' wins at American Golden Picture Filmfest.

'It Rains for You', directed by Mohammad Mehdi Delkhasteh, won the Best First-Time Filmmaker award in the October edition of American Golden Picture International Film Festival in the US.

“The yellow leaves do not fall because of autumn; you are supposed to pass this alley, so they want to carpet your path … Sparrows do not sing out of habit, they are training to sing to welcome you,” reads a synopsis for the short film 'It Rains for You'.

The Iranian short had previously taken part in the London Lift-Off Sessions, Florence Film Awards in Italy, Alter do Chão Film Festival in Brazil, and Latinx21 Shorts Film Festival in the US.

The American Golden Picture International Film Festival is a yearly event structured in monthly contests.

The physical live screening of the festival happens just once every year with an award ceremony in front of the audience.

The judges in each month will select the films, give the best one an award, then for yearly screening they will choose the best of the best among all the monthly winners for the physical annual live screening, according to the event's website.

