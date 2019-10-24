  1. Economy
24 October 2019 - 09:53

European firms keen on resuming ties with Iran petchem suppliers

European firms keen on resuming ties with Iran petchem suppliers

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – European companies are looking to resume ties with Iranian petrochemical companies, the CEO of Tondgouyan Petrochemical Company said.

Referring to Iranian petrochemical companies' participation in Germany’s K-Show, the largest exhibition in the plastics and polymer industries in the world, Seyyed Reza Ghasemi Shahri said, “The Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company has also been represented in the showcase as a major polymer producer, despite the fact that it is subject to extensive US sanctions.”

He emphasized that promising negotiations had been held at PGPIC stand at K -Show and preparations have were made for concluding several agreements with different companies, especially European ones.

He also underlined the eagerness of European companies to communicate effectively with Iranian petrochemical companies, and noted, “Many European companies have invited us to visit their factories for the purpose of getting acquainted with new technologies and their products. They have also voiced their readiness to transfer technologies to Iran. They are seeking to resume relations and cooperation with Iranian petrochemical companies.”

MNA/SHANA

News Code 151552

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News