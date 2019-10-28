Mineral projects worth $4.5bn to become operational by yearend: IMIDRO

The projects, once operational, will play a leading role in development and growth of the mining industry in the country, according to IMIDRO.

One of the projects is 'Jonoob Aluminum', the largest aluminum ingot production plant in Parsian Special Economic Zone.

Others include the inauguration of the first phase of Parsian Port, Ghaenat Direct Reduction (DR) factories in South Khorasan province and Baft in Kerman province along with Jajarm Aluminum Production Plant in North Khorasan province.

Jajarm Aluminum project, with an investment worth $131 million, will produce 40,000 tons of aluminum ingot in the first phase, generating 600 direct and 1,800 indirect jobs, according to IMIDRO.

