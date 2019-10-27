Iran to launch major petchem water treatment facility by March 2021

According to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Hamid Reza Rostami told a meeting with the Director General of Environmental Protection of Khuzestan Province and the Water and Soil Director of the Department of Environment that “Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company has always been a leader in the field of environmental protection and has taken effective measures in this regard.”

He said the company had a landfill that was used by other industries of the country.

Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company, in compliance with environmental protection policies, is constructing the largest water treatment facility in the petrochemical industry of the country, Rostami added.

